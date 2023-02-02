by

4% global workforce reorganization reinforced analyst Fatima Boolani's positive catalyst watch view on the upside OPM and FCF guidance surprise. It also bolstered the budding bull case for expanding profitability and corresponding valuation re-expansion scope.

In the analyst's OPM sensitivity analysis, Boolani anticipated a ~5% reduction would bring ~150bps of OPM upside vs. consensus. This swift undertaking now appears more credible with a new CFO formally appointed.

Actions appear to be a mix of both headcount reduction and relocation.

Though the analyst sought clarity on the impact on functional areas, current management posture and trends would suggest this likely involves further streamlining of the GTM org ("single-seller model") and technical and non-customer facing headcount reshuffling to lower-cost jurisdictions.

While hard to dismiss this as intimating a more brutal selling environment (affecting forward ARR growth), net-net, the stock should react positively.

analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $100 to $115. Price Action: SPLK shares traded higher by 4.81% at $104.60 on the last check Thursday.

