Florida Man Arrested For Biting Head Off Partner's Pet Python During Domestic Dispute

A 32-year-old man in southern Florida is accused of biting the head off of a woman’s pet python during a domestic dispute.

What Happened: The Miami-Dade police arrested a Cutler Bay man who had allegedly bitten off the head of his female partner’s pet ball python, reported CBS News.

The police responded to reports of a couple arguing at an apartment complex in Florida. Upon arrival, the cops heard the dispute and made several commands for them to open the door. However, after no response from the couple fighting inside, the police forced their way into the apartment.

The police saw a woman fighting with a man — identified as 32-year-old Kevin Mayorga — running behind a door to close it. On being caught, the man actively resisted. He even struck an officer with his arm that had a handcuff on it, which caused an abrasion in the police officer’s face.

The accused was then taken to the ground and placed in leg restraints. The police took Mayorga into custody and charged him with resisting an officer with violence, false imprisonment and animal cruelty.

At this point, the woman told the police that Mayorga had bitten off the head of her pet ball python. The dead python was found next to the door with its head detached, the report added.

