Elon Musk Rails Against Putin Ally For 'War Criminal' Comment: 'Damned If You Do, Damned If You Don't'

Elon Musk on Twitter railed against a Russian state TV host and Vladimir Putin’s ally for calling him a "war criminal" over his company's support for Ukraine.

What Happened: Musk said, “Damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” while replying to a video posted by a Ukrainian diplomat — where Russian TV host Vladimir Solovyov is seen denouncing the SpaceX CEO for the donation of more than 20,000 Starlink satellites to Ukraine.

Solovyov said Musk is "in principle, a war criminal" as the technology he has provided to Ukraine is “all now being used to create attack drones of various power degrees."

"And we have to deal with them seriously, with this space group, and with everyone like that militarist Elon Musk."

Musk said while Starlink has become the “connectivity backbone” of Kyiv in the fight against Putin’s war, “we are not allowing Starlink to be used for long-range drone strikes.”

This is not the first time the Russian state TV host has made such comments. Solovyov had previously suggested destroying Starlink satellites with nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian diplomat Anton Gerashchenko, who serves as an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and the one who posted the video on Twitter praising Musk, said, “We are definitely grateful that you do.”

Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov had also described Starlink as an "essential part of crucial infrastructure" that allowed Ukraine to fix energy and communication issues amid military strikes.

