A New Tesla Factory Could Be Coming To Mexico City

Tesla Inc TSLA has been on a roll the past few years opening new factories in China, Germany, Texas and if the deal is reached, in Mexico.

Although Tesla and Mexico have not yet reached an agreement, new information is pointing to a possible new factory in Mexico City.

As reported by Electrek, according to Jesus Ramirez, a representative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Tesla has plans to build an assembly factory in Mexico City. This was in addition to a previously rumored factory in Nuevo León, Mexico.

When speaking with a local paper, Ramirez said Tesla was looking to invest in a new business hub project that was supported by the president.

The new location is in close proximity to Mexico City's Felipe Ángeles International Airport, which will allow Tesla to export production directly via air.

The Mexican government confirmed that Tesla visited the location, and Ramirez indicated it was a done deal.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla