Atlas Pockets $21M Contract Extension At Naval Nuclear Laboratory

- Atlas Technical Consultants Inc ATCX has secured a three-year, $21 million contract extension from Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC.
- Atlas will provide Construction Materials Testing (CMT) on the Spent Fuel Handling Recapitalization Project at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Fluor Marine manages the Naval Nuclear Laboratory.
- Atlas is designated as the Independent Testing Agency, ensuring that concrete materials used at the site meet proper Nuclear Quality Assurance (NQA-1) standards.
- Engineers and technical staff will conduct material and vendor validation, concrete mix design and batch plant certifications, field testing of soils and concrete.
- "This contract extension allows us to continue our work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory at INL to ensure the consistent delivery of high-quality assets for U.S Government agencies including the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration," said CEO L. Joe Boyer.
- Price Action: ATCX shares are trading lower by 4.11% at $5.24 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.