Atlas Pockets $21M Contract Extension At Naval Nuclear Laboratory

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc ATCX has secured a three-year, $21 million contract extension from Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC .

has secured a three-year, $21 million contract extension from . Atlas will provide Construction Materials Testing (CMT) on the Spent Fuel Handling Recapitalization Project at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Fluor Marine manages the Naval Nuclear Laboratory.

provide Construction Materials Testing (CMT) on the Spent Fuel Handling Recapitalization Project at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Fluor Marine manages the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Atlas is designated as the Independent Testing Agency, ensuring that concrete materials used at the site meet proper Nuclear Quality Assurance (NQA-1) standards.

Engineers and technical staff will conduct material and vendor validation, concrete mix design and batch plant certifications, field testing of soils and concrete.

"This contract extension allows us to continue our work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory at INL to ensure the consistent delivery of high-quality assets for U.S Government agencies including the Department of Energy and the National Nuclear Security Administration," said CEO L. Joe Boyer.

Price Action: ATCX shares are trading lower by 4.11% at $5.24 on the last check Wednesday.

