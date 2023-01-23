ñol


Fortune Brands Appoints David Barry As Finance Chief; Reaffirms Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 23, 2023 2:17 PM | 1 min read
  • Fortune Brands Innovations Inc FBIN has appointed David Barry as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2, 2023.
  • Barry will succeed Patrick Hallinan, who is leaving the company to pursue a new career opportunity. Hallinan will continue in his current position until March 2, 2023.
  • Barry has been Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Fortune Brands since April 2021.
  • Before his time at Fortune Brands, Barry held various senior financial roles at J.M. Huber Corporation.
  • Outlook: FBIN reaffirmed its FY22 sales growth of 4.5% - 5.5% and EPS before charges / gains of $6.20 - $6.30.
  • The company will release Q4 and FY22 earnings after the market close on Fed. 16, 2023.
  • Price Action: FBIN shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $62.33 on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

