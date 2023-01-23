Fortune Brands Appoints David Barry As Finance Chief; Reaffirms Outlook

by

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc FBIN has appointed David Barry as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2, 2023.

has appointed David Barry as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2, 2023. Barry will succeed Patrick Hallinan, who is leaving the company to pursue a new career opportunity. Hallinan will continue in his current position until March 2, 2023.

Barry has been Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Fortune Brands since April 2021.

Before his time at Fortune Brands, Barry held various senior financial roles at J.M. Huber Corporation .

. Outlook : FBIN reaffirmed its FY22 sales growth of 4.5% - 5.5% and EPS before charges / gains of $6.20 - $6.30.

: FBIN reaffirmed its FY22 sales growth of 4.5% - 5.5% and EPS before charges / gains of $6.20 - $6.30. The company will release Q4 and FY22 earnings after the market close on Fed. 16, 2023.

Price Action : FBIN shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $62.33 on the last check Monday.

: FBIN shares are trading higher by 0.55% at $62.33 on the last check Monday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGuidanceManagementGeneral