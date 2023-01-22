Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Offer 'Zero Ads' Subscription Model

Twitter CEO Elon Musk says he will revamp the frequency and size of advertisements on Twitter.

In a recent Twitter post, he said that the social media platform plans to roll out a higher-priced subscription model with no ads.

However, he didn't provide details on the new subscription model or the cost of the proposed offering.

Twitter has been bleeding advertisers since Musk took over, with several high-profile companies pausing promotions on the platform.

Earlier in January, the company said it would relax its advertising policy for cause-based ads and align its ad policy with TV and other media outlets.

Last year, Twitter re-launched the $8 Twitter Blue subscription service. The revamped Twitter Blue version came with a standard Blue checkmark and a new Gold badge for verified official business accounts.

Musk has told investors of a plan for improving the platform and bolstering its subscription offerings to become less reliant on advertisers.

In the quarter that ended June 30, the company reported total revenue of $1.18 billion, out of which $1.08 billion, or roughly 92% was from advertising.

Twitter posted a net loss of $270 million, compared to a profit of $66 million in the same period the prior year.

Photo: courtesy of Shutterstock.