Covid Outbreak Has Infected 80% Of China's Population, Says Country's Chief Epidemiologist

China's National Health Commission (NHC) has reported that nearly 60,000 people have died of Covid since the country abandoned its zero-Covid policy in early December.

A prominent government scientist now says that the possibility of a Covid-19 rebound in China over the next two or three months is remote, as 80% of people have been infected.

Chinese officials worry that the increase in travel related to the Lunar New Year celebration may bring a surge in Covid cases. Still, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Wu Zunyou, said that a second Covid wave is unlikely in the near term, reports Reuters.

A National Health Commission official said that China has passed the peak of Covid patients in fever clinics, emergency rooms, and with critical conditions.

China's air passenger volumes have recovered to 63% of 2019 levels since the annual travel season began on Jan. 7.

China's transport ministry has predicted that passenger volumes would jump 99.5% during the festival season, recovering to 70.3% of 2019 levels.

In January, China reopened its borders to international tourists for the first time since it imposed Covid-19 restrictions in March 2020.

Mainland China opened sea and land crossings with Hong Kong, ending a requirement for incoming travelers to quarantine.

China could see more than one million COVID-19 deaths in 2023, a report released by the U.S.-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) suggests.

According to the IHME, the Covid-19 virus would peak at the start of April 2023, and deaths in China will soar to 322,000, Reuters quoted IHME Director Christopher Murray as saying.

Photo: courtesy of Shutterstock