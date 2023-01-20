iSun Secures $5.9M In New Solar Projects

- iSun Inc ISUN has secured contracts with a combined value of $5.9 million to implement solar energy solutions for commercial properties with existing customers in Vermont.
- New projects add 6.5 MW to iSun's growing portfolio of commercial projects.
- The new contracts underscores iSun's ability to develop commercial projects that advance the implementation of solar energy.
- The company noted that the projects are underway and expected to be completed this year.
- "We are delighted to expand our work with existing customers to implement important new solar projects at commercial properties in Vermont," said Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Peck.
- Price Action: ISUN shares are trading higher by 5.69% at $1.95 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Company
