iSun Secures $5.9M In New Solar Projects

has secured contracts with a combined value of $5.9 million to implement solar energy solutions for commercial properties with existing customers in Vermont. New projects add 6.5 MW to iSun's growing portfolio of commercial projects.

The new contracts underscores iSun's ability to develop commercial projects that advance the implementation of solar energy.

The company noted that the projects are underway and expected to be completed this year.

"We are delighted to expand our work with existing customers to implement important new solar projects at commercial properties in Vermont," said Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Peck.

Price Action: ISUN shares are trading higher by 5.69% at $1.95 on the last check Friday.

