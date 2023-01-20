ñol


Helbiz Skyrockets After After Investigation Into Short Selling

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 20, 2023 11:16 AM | 1 min read
  • Helbiz Inc HLBZ said its Board has begun examining measures to address the alleged illegal short selling of its stock. The company's stock fell over 90% in the past 12 months.
  • The company believes that certain individuals or companies may have engaged in illegal short selling practices that have artificially depressed the stock price.
  • Helbiz is evaluating its options to create a comprehensive action plan to address this issue. CEO Salvatore Palella said he would meet with third parties interested in working to resolve the issue.
  • "The recent underperformance of our shares compared to the market is a clear indication of the illegal short selling activities that have taken place," said CEO Salvatore Palella.
  • "These activities have not only affected the value of our stock but have also forced us to make difficult decisions such as layoffs."
  • Earlier in January, Helbiz elected to resize its workforce, lowering its headcount by 39 positions. This reduces the employee base outside of Europe by 15% and improves operating costs resulting in a cost savings of $1.6 million per year. 
  • Few days back, Helbiz said it would discontinue operations in non-profitable or cash-positive markets by spring 2023. 
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 87.8% at $0.2312 on the last check Friday.

