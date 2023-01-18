Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR CEO Alex Karp addressed tech workers who can’t stomach the company’s deals with military and government agencies at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

What Happened: Karp said, “You may not agree with that and, bless you, don’t work here,” reported CNBC.

Karp said that two-thirds of people in Silicon Valley don’t want to work for companies like Palantir, but “one-third only wants to work for your company,” according to the report.

“We are not everyone’s cup of tea, we may not be your cup of tea.”

Karp is the co-founder of Palantir, which counts the billionaire and venture capitalist Peter Thiel among its founders.

Why It Matters: Previously, Palantir’s work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement led to more than 200 employees signing a letter to Karp saying they opposed a deal with the agency, reported The Washington Post.

Karp said at Davos that Palantir is looking for people who “want to be on the side of the West,” according to CNBC.

Over the last 12 months, Palantir shares have declined 52.6%, while they have risen 7.5% since 2023 began.

The company reported a third-quarter revenue increase of 22% to $478 million in November, which beat analyst estimates of $470.31 million. The company’s earnings per share of 1 cent missed the average estimate of 2 cents per share.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Palantir shares closed 2.3% lower at $6.9 and fell another 0.4% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

