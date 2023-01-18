What's Going On With GameStop Stock Today?

GameStop Corp. GME shares are trading lower by 5.55% to $3.91 going into Wednesday's close amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks and recent short squeeze volatility. The stock is pulling back Wednesday potentially amid profit-taking and in sympathy with other high-short interest stocks.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, GME stock has a total share float of 267.644 million, of which 58.410 million shares are sold short, representing 21.82% of shares sold short.

GameStop stock last week saw marked volatility amid a short squeeze in Bed Bath & Beyond shares.

GME has a 52-week high of $49.85 and a 52-week low of $15.41.