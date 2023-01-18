Nauticus Robotics Launches Operating Bases In Norway And UK

by

Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT has launched its operations in Norway and the United Kingdom, beginning its international expansion strategy for 2023 and beyond.

has launched its operations in Norway and the United Kingdom, beginning its international expansion strategy for 2023 and beyond. The operating bases are located in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland, to service the North Sea offshore market.

The company will deploy assets and collaborate with local partners to service the region's offshore wind and oil and gas assets with its expanding Nauticus Fleet.

Nauticus Fleet is a robotic navy of surface and subsea robots.

Eventually, Nauticus plans to open bases worldwide, strategically located in targeted growth markets.

The company expects the initial delivery to its strategic international bases to begin in Q2 2023.

Price Action: KITT shares are trading higher by 2.53% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.

KITT shares are trading higher by 2.53% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.