Nauticus Robotics Launches Operating Bases In Norway And UK

- Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT has launched its operations in Norway and the United Kingdom, beginning its international expansion strategy for 2023 and beyond.
- The operating bases are located in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland, to service the North Sea offshore market.
- The company will deploy assets and collaborate with local partners to service the region's offshore wind and oil and gas assets with its expanding Nauticus Fleet.
- Nauticus Fleet is a robotic navy of surface and subsea robots.
- Eventually, Nauticus plans to open bases worldwide, strategically located in targeted growth markets.
- The company expects the initial delivery to its strategic international bases to begin in Q2 2023.
- Price Action: KITT shares are trading higher by 2.53% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.
