Nauticus Robotics Launches Operating Bases In Norway And UK

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 18, 2023 11:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Nauticus Robotics Inc KITT has launched its operations in Norway and the United Kingdom, beginning its international expansion strategy for 2023 and beyond.
  • The operating bases are located in Stavanger, Norway and Aberdeen, Scotland, to service the North Sea offshore market.
  • The company will deploy assets and collaborate with local partners to service the region's offshore wind and oil and gas assets with its expanding Nauticus Fleet.
  • Nauticus Fleet is a robotic navy of surface and subsea robots. 
  • Eventually, Nauticus plans to open bases worldwide, strategically located in targeted growth markets.
  • The company expects the initial delivery to its strategic international bases to begin in Q2 2023.
  • Price Action: KITT shares are trading higher by 2.53% at $3.65 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

