President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country.

What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix the damaged bilateral ties and bring good news for the fragile global recovery."

An expert on U.S. studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Lü Xiang, told the publication that "many U.S. elites believe that US-China ties could only be fixed when China makes compromises or changes. This is very unrealistic and contradictory to the history of China-US relations."

This came after media reports indicated that Blinken would be on a state visit to Beijing in February. Later, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin also confirmed the visit and said it is in communication with the U.S. side on specific arrangements.

Wang said that the Asian nation hopes Washington will adopt a correct perception of China, stick to dialogue rather than confrontation, and pursue win-win results rather than a zero-sum game.

Blinken's trip to China would follow President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping's meeting in Indonesia in November – where the two leaders pledged to "maintain open lines of communication."

