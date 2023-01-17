Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been released by police in Germany after a brief detention.

What Happened: Thunberg, 20, was detained during a protest at the open cast coal mine of Garzweiler 2 near the village of Luetzerath, Germany, reported Reuters.

She was reportedly released after an identity check. Thunberg had been held after a group of protestors were warned that they’d be removed if they didn’t remove themselves from the edge of the mine.

Aachen police reportedly said that Thunberg was a part of a group that rushed towards the ledge of the mine. One protestor is said to have jumped into the mine.

“She was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity,” said the police, according to Reuters.

Why It Matters: Residents of Luetzerath are being removed so that the mine can expand after the mine’s owner RWE made a deal with the government that it could demolish the village in return for faster exit from coal and saving five villages which were originally due to be destructed, reported Reuters.

Activists are pushing for the abolition of lignite mining and reportedly want the focus to be on renewables.

Thunberg called the expansion of the mine a "betrayal of present and future generations." She said, “Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable,” according to Reuters.

Read Next: Taliban Officials, Supporters Reportedly Among Those Buying Elon Musk's $8 Twitter Blue Checks