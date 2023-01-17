ñol

IQIYI Raises $442M Via Secondary Equity Offering At 12% Discount

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
January 17, 2023 10:01 AM | 1 min read
  • IQIYI, Inc IQ priced 76.5 million American Depositary Shares at $5.90 per ADS under a secondary public offering.
  • The offer price implies an 11.8% discount to IQIYI's January 13 closing price of $6.69.
  • The expected offering proceeds are $442.3 million. The underwriters have 30 days to purchase up to 11.5 million additional ADSs.
  • The online entertainment video services provider plans to use the offering proceeds for working capital purposes, including serving its existing debt obligations.
  • IQIYI held RMB 5.0 billion ($709.5 million) in cash and equivalents as of September 30. IQIYI held RMB 6.4 billion in convertible senior notes.
  • Price Action: IQ shares traded lower by 13.68% at $5.78 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

