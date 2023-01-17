Toyota Targets Baseline Production Volume of 10.6M Vehicles For 2023; Adds Hint Of Caution

- Toyota Motor Corp TM said it could produce up to 10.6 million vehicles in 2023. However, Toyota flagged supply chain crisis issues and the pandemic resurgence.
- The production target is vulnerable to a downward risk fluctuation range of approximately 10%.
- Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV As Industry Remains Largely Tightlipped
- Toyota had to make several changes to its production plan due to the parts supply chain crisis.
- Last April, Toyota revised production plans to appropriately reflect current realities as part of an "intentional pause" and created plans based on the personnel structures and facility capacities of suppliers.
- Also Related: Toyota Again Cuts Production Forecast Citing Supply Chain Woes; Suffers 25% Drop In Q2 Profits
- Price Action: TM shares traded higher by 2.68% at $144.06 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.