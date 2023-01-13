What's Going On With JetBlue Airways Stock

JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU shares are trading marginally higher by 1.11% to $8.21 Friday afternoon after earlier trading lower in sympathy with Delta Air Lines. Delta on Friday issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates.

Trader and investors will also be watching for JetBlue's fourth-quarter earning results next week, which are confirmed for January 26 before market open. According to analyst consensus estimates, JetBlue is expected to report EPS of 22 cents on revenue of $2.41 billion.

What Happened With Delta Air Lines?

Delta Air Lines reported a fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted operating revenue growth of 8% from the fourth-quarter FY19 to $12.3 billion, and operating revenue on a GAAP basis was $13.4 billion, beating the consensus of $12.23 billion.

Meanwhile, adjusted EPS was $1.48 above the consensus of $1.33...Read More

According to data from Benzinga Pro, JBLU has a 52-week high of $16.39 and a 52-week low of $6.21.