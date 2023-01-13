Why VICI Properties Stock Is Falling

VICI Properties Inc VICI shares are trading lower by 2.82% to $33.05 Friday after the company announced pricing of an upsized public offering of common stock.

The upsized underwritten public offering of 26,350,000 shares of its common stock are at a public offering price of $33.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on January 18, subject to customary closing conditions.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, VICI Properties has a 52-week high of $35.69 and a 52-week low of $26.23.