ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why VICI Properties Stock Is Falling

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 13, 2023 11:22 AM | 1 min read
Why VICI Properties Stock Is Falling

VICI Properties Inc VICI shares are trading lower by 2.82% to $33.05 Friday after the company announced pricing of an upsized public offering of common stock.

The upsized underwritten public offering of 26,350,000 shares of its common stock are at a public offering price of $33.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on January 18, subject to customary closing conditions.

See Also: Why GM, Ford, Stellantis Are In Reverse Gear In Premarket Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, VICI Properties has a 52-week high of $35.69 and a 52-week low of $26.23.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsOfferings

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved