Benzinga's Talk of the Town: Top Social Trending Stories You Need To Know

What's trending on Social Media today:

Mega Millions Jackpot: A $1.3 billion lottery prize is due Friday, making it to the list of record-breaking lottery prizes in the U.S. As per USA Today, the odds of winning are 1 in 302.6 million, making it the second-largest Mega Millions lottery winning and fourth-highest in U.S. history. Here's how much you'll actually win and ten things you can buy with the winnings.

Friday the 13th : When the 13th falls on a Friday, it holds a western superstition significance of it being an unlucky day. Here's how the stock market has historically performed on Friday the 13th.

Tesla: Tesla TSLA is a frequent talk of the town for various reasons, one being the famous co-founder Elon Musk. The EV company is trending today as the company has slashed the prices of its electric vehicles in the U.S. by 6.4% to 19.7%.

Lisa Marie Presley: The famous American singer and songwriter died at the age of 54. She was the only child of singer and actor Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley.

Bank Earnings: Wall Street kicked off the earnings season with major banks reporting today. JPMorgan JPM, which beat Q4 earnings warmed of a mild recession.

