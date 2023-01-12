by

American Airlines Group, Inc AAL said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be better than expected on robust demand for air travel through the holiday season.

said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to be better than expected on robust demand for air travel through the holiday season. American Airlines expects revenue to rise between 16% - 17% from Q4 of 2019, above the consensus of $12.70 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported. The earlier growth guidance was 11% - 13%.

The airlines expected adjusted EPS of $1.12 - $1.17, up from the prior guidance of $0.50 - $0.70, above the consensus of $0.60.

Airlines also managed to mitigate some of the higher fuel and labor costs through higher ticket prices, Reuters reports.

Revenue per available seat mile will likely be up 24% versus 2019, topping prior guidance.

Costs, excluding fuel and special items, were likely to increase 10% above 2019 levels, up from the prior forecast of 8% - 10%.

The airline said it flew 6.1% less than in the same period in 2019, compared with the 5% - 7% lower capacity that it had expected.

The update coincided with a worsening economic outlook and high inflation, fueling concerns about consumer demand.

Price Action: AAL shares traded higher by 5.02% at $16.11 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

