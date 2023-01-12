TDCX Is Recognized With Prestigious Award

TDCX, Inc. TDCX, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, was recently awarded the Enterprise Business Award at the 2021 and 2022 Singapore Business Awards.

This prestigious award is given to a Singapore-headquartered business that excels in four areas: innovation, financial performance and productivity, company management, and contribution to the community.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash