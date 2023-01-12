Elon Musk's Twitter Gives Clarity On Whether Latest Data Breach Involved Hacking

Elon Musk-led Twitter said the latest data breach in which hackers leaked over 200 million users’ emails occurred due to a vulnerability in the microblogging site’s systems.

What Happened: Twitter stated that after a “comprehensive investigation,” they found “no evidence” that the data in question was obtained by hackers exploiting the vulnerabilities of its systems.

Twitter said it received a report of an internal vulnerability in January 2022 through its bug bounty program, wherein the platform would disclose linked accounts if someone submitted an email address or phone number to the platform.

“This bug resulted from an update to our code in June 2021. When we learned about this, we immediately investigated and fixed it,” Twitter said.

Last year, hackers leaked a significant amount of user data which Twitter determined was also exposed during January last year.

However, the company said the latest 200-million dataset breach “could not be correlated” with any data “originating from an exploitation of Twitter systems.”

Why It’s Important: Last week, Alon Gal, co-founder and CTO of Israeli cybersecurity monitoring firm Hudson Rock, said hackers had leaked more than 235,000,000 unique records of Twitter users and their email addresses, which could lead to targeted phishing and doxxing.

