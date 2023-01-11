What's Going On With Cemtrex Shares

Cemtrex Inc CETX shares are trading higher by 6.77% to $0.18 Wednesday morning after the company announced a $1.5 million Vicon Industries order.

What Else?

Cemtrex says the order comes from a current large border protection customer in Texas to expand its security technology system with new security solutions.

The company says with Vicon's software solution currently deployed at the site, the new order expands the customer's state-of-the-art video surveillance security capabilities with the addition of the company's award-winning Roughneck multi-sensor cameras and servers.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CETX has a 52-week high of $0.91 and a 52-week low of $0.09.