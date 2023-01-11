ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

What's Going On With Cemtrex Shares

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
January 11, 2023 9:24 AM | 1 min read
What's Going On With Cemtrex Shares

Cemtrex Inc CETX shares are trading higher by 6.77% to $0.18 Wednesday morning after the company announced a $1.5 million Vicon Industries order.

What Else?

Cemtrex says the order comes from a current large border protection customer in Texas to expand its security technology system with new security solutions.

See Also: Why Laser Photonics Stock Is Rising Wednesday

The company says with Vicon's software solution currently deployed at the site, the new order expands the customer's state-of-the-art video surveillance security capabilities with the addition of the company's award-winning Roughneck multi-sensor cameras and servers.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CETX has a 52-week high of $0.91 and a 52-week low of $0.09.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsPenny Stocks

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved