Ukrainian Surgeon Removes Unexploded Grenade Lodged In Soldier's Body That Could Have Detonated Any Moment

Combat medics surgically removed an unexploded grenade from a body of a Ukrainian soldier as the war between Russia and Ukraine intensified.

What Happened: Ukrainian surgeon Major Gen. Andrii Verba performed a surgery to successfully remove the grenade to prevent it from exploding, Serhii Borzov, a regional Ukrainian governor, said in a Facebook post.

Verba was said to have been unable to use electrocoagulation to control bleeding as the technique uses heat, which could have triggered the grenade.

"Our military doctors performed an operation to remove an unexploded VOG grenade from the body of a serviceman," Borzov said.

The procedure was done under the watch of explosive experts amid fears the device may have detonated at any second. "It was removed in the presence of two sappers who were ensuring the safety of medical staff."

The grenade was said to have been fired from a launcher attached to an assault rifle during clashes between Kyiv and Russian troops in Bakhmut.

Meanwhile, the X-ray images released on social media showed the device lodged in the torso of the Ukrainian soldier.

"The injured soldier was sent to further rehabilitation and recovery," Borzov added.

