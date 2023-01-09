Xponential Fitness Targets To Meet Or Exceed Top-End Of 2022 Outlook

- Xponential Fitness Inc XPOF fiscal year 2022 North America total members grew by 32% year-on-year to 590,000 versus 449,000 in 2021.
- The company surpassed 2,600 open studios, and increased total licenses sold to over 5,400 across 10 brands globally.
- Studio visits grew by 32% year-over-year to 39.2 million versus 29.7 million in 2021.
- The company increased North America system-wide sales by 46% y/y to $1.03 billion, and same store sales increased 25%.
- Xponential expects to meet or exceed the high end of the previously provided full year 2022 outlook of $235.0 million - $240.0 million, against the estimate of $239.4 million.
- The company has entered into a privately negotiated preferred stock repurchase agreement with certain holders of its outstanding convertible preferred stock.
- It amended its existing financing arrangement that provides for, among other things, incremental term loans in an aggregate principal amount of $130.0 million.
- The company agreed to pay aggregate consideration of $131.0 million in cash in exchange for the repurchase of 85,340 shares of Convertible Preferred Stock.
- Also Read: Xponential Fitness Inks Master Franchise Agreement In Japan For Rumble & AKT
- Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 2.39% at $25.28 on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.