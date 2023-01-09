5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Cullinan Oncology CGEM - P/E: 4.94 ProPhase Labs PRPH - P/E: 5.17 ITeos Therapeutics ITOS - P/E: 2.64 Procaps Gr PROC - P/E: 7.77 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA - P/E: 7.78

Cullinan Oncology saw a decrease in earnings per share from 3.77 in Q2 to $-0.54 now. ProPhase Labs saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.4 in Q2 to $0.06 now. ITeos Therapeutics's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.03, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.15. Procaps Gr's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.22, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has reported Q3 earnings per share at $3.18, which has increased by 1196.55% compared to Q2, which was -0.29.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.