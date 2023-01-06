Texas Roadhouse CFO Tonya Robinson Retires Following 24-Year Career

by

Restaurant company Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH said its Chief Financial Officer, Tonya Robinson, has retired effective January 4, 2023.

The company's Board of Directors has appointed Keith Humpich, Vice President of Finance, as interim CFO until a permanent successor has been identified.

Humpich, who has over 30 years of accounting, audit, and finance experience, joined Texas Roadhouse in February 2005.

TXRH has retained an executive search firm to assist in a formal search for a permanent successor.

Price Action: TXRH shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $93.68 on the last check Friday.

