Texas Roadhouse CFO Tonya Robinson Retires Following 24-Year Career

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 6, 2023 2:19 PM | 1 min read
  • Restaurant company Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH said its Chief Financial Officer, Tonya Robinson, has retired effective January 4, 2023.
  • Robinson, who joined the company in 1998, was named the finance chief in May 2018.
  • The company's Board of Directors has appointed Keith Humpich, Vice President of Finance, as interim CFO until a permanent successor has been identified.
  • Humpich, who has over 30 years of accounting, audit, and finance experience, joined Texas Roadhouse in February 2005.
  • TXRH has retained an executive search firm to assist in a formal search for a permanent successor.
  • Price Action: TXRH shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $93.68 on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

