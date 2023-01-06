Texas Roadhouse CFO Tonya Robinson Retires Following 24-Year Career

- Restaurant company Texas Roadhouse Inc TXRH said its Chief Financial Officer, Tonya Robinson, has retired effective January 4, 2023.
- Robinson, who joined the company in 1998, was named the finance chief in May 2018.
- The company's Board of Directors has appointed Keith Humpich, Vice President of Finance, as interim CFO until a permanent successor has been identified.
- Humpich, who has over 30 years of accounting, audit, and finance experience, joined Texas Roadhouse in February 2005.
- TXRH has retained an executive search firm to assist in a formal search for a permanent successor.
- Price Action: TXRH shares are trading lower by 0.07% at $93.68 on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
