Why Geron Stock Is Falling After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
January 4, 2023 5:28 PM | 1 min read
Geron Corp GERN shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced a proposed public offering.

What To Know: Geron said it intends to sell $175 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of its common stock.

In Wednesday's regular trading session, Geron shares soared above $4, before pulling back and closing up 32.9% at $3.19 after the company announced positive top-line results from a rare blood cancer trial.

Geron is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing therapies with the potential to extend and enrich the lives of patients living with hematologic malignancies. 

GERN Price Action: Geron shares are down 11.3% in after-hours at $2.83 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: fernando zhiminaicela from Pixabay.

