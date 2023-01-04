Maxar Wins $35.8M Contract From National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

by

Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR has bagged new contract awards worth up to $35.8 million from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

has bagged new contract awards worth up to $35.8 million from the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). The first award is a one-year period of Performance contract worth up to $22.5 million, with $11.3 million initially funded under NGA's Janus Geography program.

Under the second award, worth up to $13.3 million, Maxar will provide NGA's Foundation Program with a modern, enhanced application programming interface (API).

The API will be capable of querying, discovering and downloading Maxar products derived from the company's 125-petabyte (PB) high-resolution commercial imagery archive.

The enhanced API will deliver content to the end user's cloud account rather than via legacy dissemination methods.

"Maxar is proud to continue partnering with NGA on enduring missions such as foundation geospatial intelligence, land cover and intelligence support, as well as to help spur innovation in new areas like automation," said Tony Frazier, Maxar's EVP and General Manager, Public Sector Earth Intelligence.

Price Action: MAXR shares closed lower by 0.91% at $51.27 on Tuesday.

MAXR shares closed lower by 0.91% at $51.27 on Tuesday. Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsContractsGeneral