Here's How Many Vehicles Tesla Has Delivered And Produced In Each Quarter Since 2019

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA reported production and delivery figures for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Jan. 2, 2023.

With the latest report, here is a look at how many vehicles Tesla delivered and produced in each quarter dating back to 2019.

Tesla’s 2022 Deliveries: Tesla reported a record 405,278 vehicles delivered for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company also posted a record 439,701 vehicles produced in the fourth quarter.

The delivery totals were made up of 17,147 Model S and Model X and 388,131 Model 3 and Model Y. Production totals were 20,613 Model S and Model X and 419,088 Model 3 and Model Y.

For the full 2022 year, Tesla reported deliveries of 1,313,851 and production of 1,369,611.

The 2022 year saw strong figures from Tesla with only the second quarter coming in under 300,000 units produced and delivered for the year, due to supply chain issues and factory shutdowns.

Tesla opened its Gigafactory in Berlin in the first quarter and the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas opened in the second quarter. The two factories are expected to help the company boost production and also expand to new vehicle production in the future.

The 1.3 million vehicles produced set a record for Tesla, but also came in shy of its goal of 1.5 million vehicles produced for 2022. The company’s goal going forward is two million vehicles produced annually.

Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings after market close on Jan. 25, likely with more color on guidance for 2023.

Tesla Production Numbers By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in producing vehicles each quarter dating back to 2019:

Q1 2019: 77,138

Q2 2019: 87,048

Q3 2019: 96,155

Q4 2019: 104,891

Q1 2020: 102,672

Q2 2020: 82,272

Q3 2020: 145,063

Q4 2020: 179,757

Q1 2021: 180,338

Q2 2021: 206,421

Q3 2021: 237,823

Q4 2021: 305,840

Q1 2022: 305,407

Q2 2022: 258,580

Q3 2022: 365,923

Q4 2022: 439,701

Tesla Vehicle Deliveries By Quarter: Here’s a look at how Tesla has fared in deliveries of vehicles in each quarter dating back to 2019:

Q1 2019: 63,019

Q2 2019: 95,356

Q3 2019: 971,86

Q4 2019: 112,095

Q1 2020: 88,496

Q2 2020: 90,891

Q3 2020: 139,593

Q4 2020: 180,667

Q1 2021: 184,877

Q2 2021: 201,304

Q3 2021: 241,391

Q4 2021: 308,650

Q1 2022: 310,048

Q2 2022: 254,695

Q3 2022: 343,830

Q4 2022: 405,278

Key Takeaways: A quick look at the figures shows production has increased in each sequential quarter with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with lockdowns and factory restrictions, as well as the first and second quarters of 2022, which were also affected by COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Deliveries have also grown in each quarter, with the exception of two quarters in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and the second quarter of 2022, hurt by factory shutdowns and production numbers.

The data showed Tesla continued to expand its production capabilities and was continuing to see increased demand from consumers, a trend investors hope will continue.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla was down 12.24% at $108.10 at market close Tuesday.

