AppHarvest Appoints Board Member Tony Martin As COO

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 3, 2023 11:40 AM | 1 min read
  • AppHarvest Inc APPH has appointed Board Member Tony Martin as its chief operating officer, effective immediately.
  • Martin will retain his board seat, and as COO he will lead efforts to optimize production and revenue across the AppHarvest four-farm network.
  • Martin joined AppHarvest following a nearly 12-year career with Windset Farms, with more than 250 acres in the U.S. and Canada.
  • He has served as a consultant in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) sector and is a board member of the Fruit & Vegetable Dispute Resolution Corporation.
  • The company quadrupled the number of farms operating in its network in 2022.
  • Price Action: APPH shares are trading higher by 16.55% at $0.6613 on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

