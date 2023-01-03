AppHarvest Appoints Board Member Tony Martin As COO

by

AppHarvest Inc APPH has appointed Board Member Tony Martin as its chief operating officer, effective immediately.

has appointed Board Member Tony Martin as its chief operating officer, effective immediately. Martin will retain his board seat, and as COO he will lead efforts to optimize production and revenue across the AppHarvest four-farm network.

Martin joined AppHarvest following a nearly 12-year career with Windset Farms, with more than 250 acres in the U.S. and Canada.

He has served as a consultant in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) sector and is a board member of the Fruit & Vegetable Dispute Resolution Corporation.

The company quadrupled the number of farms operating in its network in 2022.

Price Action: APPH shares are trading higher by 16.55% at $0.6613 on the last check Tuesday.

