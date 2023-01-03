AppHarvest Appoints Board Member Tony Martin As COO

- AppHarvest Inc APPH has appointed Board Member Tony Martin as its chief operating officer, effective immediately.
- Martin will retain his board seat, and as COO he will lead efforts to optimize production and revenue across the AppHarvest four-farm network.
- Martin joined AppHarvest following a nearly 12-year career with Windset Farms, with more than 250 acres in the U.S. and Canada.
- He has served as a consultant in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) sector and is a board member of the Fruit & Vegetable Dispute Resolution Corporation.
- The company quadrupled the number of farms operating in its network in 2022.
- Price Action: APPH shares are trading higher by 16.55% at $0.6613 on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
