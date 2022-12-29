Viasat Bags Extended US Special Operations Command Contract

by

Viasat, Inc VSAT won an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract award worth up to $325 million over five years to support the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM).

This sole-source IDIQ is an extension of a $350 million IDIQ contract awarded to Viasat in 2017.

Microsoft, Viasat Join Hands To Boost Internet Access To Underserved Communities Viasat will continue to provide advanced mission equipment, services, and support to sustain and improve situational awareness, integration, terrestrial networking, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), tactical satellite communications, information assurance, and network management capabilities of Special Operations Forces.

Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems, said, "Networking and communications needs across the modern battlespace are continually evolving, and we're excited to help SOCOM maintain the advantage with solutions that deliver the performance, flexibility, and resilience Special Operations Forces require to successfully operate independently and interoperate effectively with joint forces."

The Special Operations Command oversees the special operations capabilities of the various military branches and coordinates their training, strategy, interoperability, and operations.

Price Action: VSAT shares traded higher by 2.88% at $30.71 on the last check Thursday.

