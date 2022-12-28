Grove Refinances Existing Debt & Extends Maturity

- Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV has entered into a new loan and security agreement providing for a four-year $72.0 million term loan.
- With the transaction, Structural Capital and Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund, L.P. join as capital partners with experience in consumer, disruptive commerce, and ESG.
- The company plans to use the new funds to refinance existing debt and to fund ongoing business operations.
- The term loan bears an annual interest at the greater of 15% or prime plus 7.5%, payable monthly.
- The principal repayment period commences in July 2025 and the term loan matures in December 2026.
- The loan agreement replaces Grove's existing credit facilities by and among Grove and Silicon Valley Bank dated as of July 29, 2020.
- Price Action: GROV shares are trading higher by 11.75% at $0.31 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
