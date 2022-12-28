ñol

Grove Refinances Existing Debt & Extends Maturity

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 28, 2022 5:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV has entered into a new loan and security agreement providing for a four-year $72.0 million term loan.
  • With the transaction, Structural Capital and Avenue Sustainable Solutions Fund, L.P. join as capital partners with experience in consumer, disruptive commerce, and ESG.
  • The company plans to use the new funds to refinance existing debt and to fund ongoing business operations.
  • The term loan bears an annual interest at the greater of 15% or prime plus 7.5%, payable monthly. 
  • The principal repayment period commences in July 2025 and the term loan matures in December 2026.
  • The loan agreement replaces Grove's existing credit facilities by and among Grove and Silicon Valley Bank dated as of July 29, 2020.
  • Price Action: GROV shares are trading higher by 11.75% at $0.31 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

