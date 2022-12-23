Elon Musk's Latest Moves And Price Target Change For Tesla; Here Are More Recent PT Cuts By The Most Accurate Analysts

Tesla, Inc. TSLA shares dropped sharply on Thursday after the company increased the discount on all Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered in the U.S. in December from $3,750 to $7,500, adding to recent demand concerns.

However, shares of the EV maker gained in today’s pre-market trading following CEO Elon Musk's statement that he would refrain from selling any Tesla stock in 2023. Musk also suggested that a buyback could be coming next year.

Tesla shares dropped 8.9% to close at $125.35 on Thursday, but gained 0.9% in today’s pre-market trading session.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the EV maker in the recent period.

Canaccord Genuity’s analyst George Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating on the stock on December 22, 2022, and lowered the price target from $304 to $275. This analyst sees around 119% upside in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 15% only.

Deutsche Bank's analyst Emmanuel Rosner maintained a Buy rating on December 21, 2022, and slashed the price target from $355 to $270. This analyst sees around 115% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Chris McNally maintained an In-Line rating on December 20, 2022, and lowered the price target from $300 to $200. This analyst sees around 60% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 16% only.

Daiwa Capital's analyst Jairam Nathan maintained an Outperform rating on December 20, 2022, and cut the price target from $240 to $177. This analyst sees over 41% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Mizuho's analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on the stock on December 20, 2022, and lowered the price target from $330 to $285. This analyst sees around 127% upside in the company's stock and has an accuracy rate of 65%.

