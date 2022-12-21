ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Alpine Income Property Garners Attention For Its Stability And Liquidity, Says Analyst

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 21, 2022 2:48 PM | 1 min read
  • EF Hutton analyst Gaurav Mehta initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust Inc PINE with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $22.
  • Alpine is a REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) that owns net-leased retail properties. 
  • The analyst has a positive view of PINE’s operating performance because of stable occupancy, below-market rents, and minimal lease expiration of 1% in 2023.
  • Year-to-date, the company has acquired properties for $181.3M at a 7.1% average cap rate.
  • The company expected cap rate expansion as a result of higher interest rates and highlighted a change in the transaction market reflecting higher cap rates in September.
  • The analyst believes that the 2023 acquisition volume could depend on the spread between cap rate and cost of capital, and disposition opportunities.
  • Since 2019, the company has recycled out-of-office properties and increased exposure to investment-grade tenants, which Mehta views as a positive.
  • Also, the company has access to multiple sources of capital and a credit facility to fund external growth. 
  • There is no debt maturing until 2026, and the analyst marks this as a positive.
  • Mehta thinks a more internal management model than the external one would do good for Alpine.
  • Overall, the analyst said the Buy rating was driven by stable operating performance, a growing base of investment-grade tenants, an active asset recycling strategy, a balance sheet with liquidity and a focus on lowering leverage, and a discounted relative valuation.
  • Price Action: PINE shares are trading higher by 1.62% at $18.79 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetInitiationAnalyst RatingsGeneral