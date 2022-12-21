Workday Ropes In Top Venture Capital Firm Partner As Co-CEO

by

Workday, Inc WDAY appointed Carl Eschenbach as co-CEO immediately. Eschenbach will remain on the Workday board.

Carl will serve as co-CEO alongside Aneel Bhusri, Workday's co-founder and chair, through January 2024, Workday's fiscal year-end.

Eschenbach will likely assume sole CEO responsibilities, and Bhusri will take a full-time role as executive chair and will remain as chair of the board.

Chano Fernandez has stepped down as co-CEO and a board member, effective immediately.

Eschenbach has been a partner at Sequoia Capital, a leading venture capital firm, since 2016.

Carl will stay involved with Sequoia in a venture partner capacity.

Workday reaffirmed its financial guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and its preliminary outlook for fiscal 2024.

Price Action: WDAY shares closed higher by 1.21% at $172.09 on Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

