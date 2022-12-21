ñol

Workday Ropes In Top Venture Capital Firm Partner As Co-CEO

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
December 21, 2022 6:55 AM | 1 min read
  • Workday, Inc WDAY appointed Carl Eschenbach as co-CEO immediately. Eschenbach will remain on the Workday board
  • Carl will serve as co-CEO alongside Aneel Bhusri, Workday's co-founder and chair, through January 2024, Workday's fiscal year-end. 
  • Also Read: Analysts Cheer Workday's Solid 3Q, cRPO Upside And Share Repurchase
  • Eschenbach will likely assume sole CEO responsibilities, and Bhusri will take a full-time role as executive chair and will remain as chair of the board. 
  • Chano Fernandez has stepped down as co-CEO and a board member, effective immediately.
  • Eschenbach has been a partner at Sequoia Capital, a leading venture capital firm, since 2016. 
  • Carl will stay involved with Sequoia in a venture partner capacity. 
  • Workday reaffirmed its financial guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 and its preliminary outlook for fiscal 2024.
  • Price Action: WDAY shares closed higher by 1.21% at $172.09 on Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

