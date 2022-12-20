Trump's Tax Returns All Set To Be Made Public By Democrat-Led House Panel

Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are to be made public after the Democrat-led House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release them.

What Happened: The tax returns could be released publicly in a matter of days, reported CNN.

The vote to make the records public was reportedly sharply divided along party lines with all the Democrats voting for the release and all Republicans against it.

The panel will release all information from its Chairman Rep. Richard Neal’s (D-Mass.) request to the Internal Revenue Service — the implication being Trump’s tax returns from 2015 and 2020 would be in the public domain, according to the report.

Neal refused to say if he saw any red flags on Trump’s business or personal tax returns. He said, “I think we need to leave that to the tax folks,” he said, as per the report.

Why It Matters: The documents that will be made public will go through redactions, according to CNN.

A Trump spokesperson denounced the pending release of the tax returns. They said, “This unprecedented leak by lame-duck Democrats is proof they are playing a political game they are losing,” according to the report.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) reportedly said there would be a summary of returns and also the returns that would be made public.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX), the top Republican on the panel called the release “a dangerous new political weapon that reaches far beyond the former president and overturns decades of privacy protections for average Americans that have existed since the Watergate reform.”

The tax returns were given to the panel after the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the move in November. The Committee had sought the returns for three and a half years.

Read Next: Trump Declared Losses On Tax Returns For A Decade, Testifies Former Accountant