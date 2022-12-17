Donald Trump's Niece Blasts 'Thin-Skinned Nazi Enabler' Elon Musk, Here's Why She's Upset

Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk created an uproar by suspending the accounts of several journalists belonging to mainstream media for allegedly flouting the platform’s new rule about revealing people’s locations.

The suspensions have since then been revoked after a Twitter poll the billionaire ran about the timing of the lifting of the suspensions. A majority voted in favor of an immediate revocation.

Even though Musk has reversed the suspensions, he faced sharp criticism from former President Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, who is a psychologist and author. She also hosts a podcast titled “The Mary Trump Show.”

She let her Twitter followers know where to find her in case she gets kicked off the platform. “I’m not anywhere (by choice) but in the event a certain thin-skinned Nazi enabler keeps suspending accounts, I set up my Post profile – same handle as here @MaryLTrump,” Mary Trump said.

It’s a no-brainer that the “thin-skinned Nazi enabler” she was referring to is Musk, given the recent developments at Twitter. Since his Twitter takeover, certain white supremacists and neo-Nazis such as Andrew Anglin have reappeared on the platform.

Post News, the platform Mary referred to, is touted as an alternative to Twitter. The platform aims to capture Twitter’s news-focused element with a clean interface. It is currently running beta for select users and has over 125,000 people on the waitlist, Axios reported, citing an email sent by its creator Noam Bardin to beta users.

