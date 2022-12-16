Applied UV Gains After Manufacturing Agreement With Canon

- Applied UV Inc AUVI, a pathogen elimination technology company, has signed a strategic manufacturing and related services agreement with Canon Virginia Inc (CVI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canon Inc's CAJ Canon U.S.A, Inc.
- The financial terms of the arrangement, which marks the first of a series of anticipated agreements, were not disclosed.
- The agreement establishes CVI's status as the primary manufacturer, assembler, and logistical authority for Applied UV's suite of air purification solutions.
- The manufacturing agreement will enable the company to leverage the resources of CVI's two million-square-foot state-of-the-art engineering, manufacturing and distribution facility.
- "Over the past three years, supply chain and logistics disruptions have impacted operations for companies globally, so consolidating and bringing our manufacturing processes on shore with one company was a top priority," said Max Munn, President & Director of Applied UV.
- "By reducing manufacturing execution risk, we will be able to focus solely on sales and marketing," Munn added.
- Applied UV also plans to collaborate with Canon Financial Services Inc to enable better cash flow management regarding its growing supply chain requirements.
- Price Action: AUVI shares are trading higher by 18.74% at $1.1399 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.