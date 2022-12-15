Tesla Options Traders See EV Stock Dropping By This Much In The Week Ahead

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold nearly $3.6 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker on Wednesday, " according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

On CNBC’s "Options Action," Kevin Kelly of Kelly Intelligence said Tesla traded at 1.4x more puts than calls.

There was a buyer of 3,880 of the December 23 140-puts at an average price of $1.22 per contract, Kelly mentioned.

The trader bet that the Tesla’s stock will decline another 11% by next Friday.

TSLA Price Action: Shares of Tesla dropped 2.6% to close at $156.80 in regular trading session on Wednesday, but added 0.1% in after-hours trading.

