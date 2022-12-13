Marathon Oil, Phillips 66 And Other Energy Stocks From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed sharply higher, with the energy stocks recording sharp gains on Monday. Energy sector surged around 2.5% in the session.
Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Here's a look at some of the top energy stocks from several analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.
Marathon Oil Corporation MRO
- Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained an Overweight rating on the company's stock on December 7, 2022, and raised the price target from $34 to $35. Wai sees over 28% upside in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 82%.
- Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating on November 28, 2022, and increased the price target from $37 to $48. Freeman predicts the stock rising over 76% and has an accuracy rate of 93%.
- Recent News: Marathon Oil, last month, reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
Phillips 66 PSX
- RBC Capital’s analyst TJ Schultz maintained an Outperform rating on the company’s stock on November 10, 2022, and raised the price target from $119 to $131. Schultz sees around 28% increase in the company’s stock and has an accuracy rate of 74%.
- BMO Capital’s analyst Phillip Jungwirth reiterated an Outperform rating on the company’s stock on November 10, 2022, and raised the price target from $120 to $125. Jungwirth sees around 22% surge in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 77%.
- Recent News: Phillips 66 announced 2023 capital program of $2 billion, including $865 million for sustaining capital and $1.1 billion for growth capital.
Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY
- Barclays analyst Jeanine Wai maintained an Overweight rating on the company’s stock on December 7, 2022, but slashed the price target from $84 to $74. This analyst sees over 15% surge in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 82%.
- Citigroup analyst Scott Gruber maintained a Neutral rating on the company’s stock on November 17, 2022, and raised the price target from $67 to $75. Gruber sees the stock gaining 17%, and has an accuracy rate of 66%.
- Recent News: Occidental Petroleum, last month, posted downbeat quarterly earnings.
EOG Resources, Inc. EOG
- Johnson Rice analyst Charles Meade downgraded rating on the company’s stock from Buy to Hold on December 5, 2022, and lowered the price target from $177 to $163. This analyst sees over 31% rise in the stock and has an accuracy rate of 87%.
- Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Strong Buy rating on November 28, 2022, and raised the price target from $155 to $171. Freeman sees the stock rising over 37%, and has an accuracy rate of 93%.
- Recent News: EOG Resources, last month, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings.
