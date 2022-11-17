Facebook Getting Rid Of 'Religious', 'Political' Views And 'Interested In' Fields From User Profiles

Meta Platforms Inc.'s META Facebook will soon strike out several personal bio details from user profiles. It is yet to be determined why the social media giant is taking this step.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Facebook confirmed that from Dec. 1, users would not see information like "interested in," which indicates a person's sexual orientation, "religious views," "political views," and "address," reported Business Insider.

The remaining fields, such as contact info, will remain intact.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra first tweeted the information regarding this change.

Facebook is removing religious views and ‘interested in’ info from profiles from 1 December 2022 pic.twitter.com/SKjSrtwUwm — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) November 16, 2022

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: Last week, the Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta let go of 11,000 employees, which is 13% of its total workforce. The step was taken to save money after the company lost billions of dollars in revenue on the metaverse, the report noted.

Price Action: Meta stock closed 3.29% lower at $113.23 on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

