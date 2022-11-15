Trump Tears Into Biden In 2024 Presidential Bid — Promises To 'Fight Like No One Has Ever Fought Before'

Former President Donald Trump will contest the 2024 presidential election, according to a statement.

What Happened: "Two years ago we were a great nation, and soon we will be a great nation," said Trump.

Trump said he had no doubt that voting would be different from 2024 than how it had been in the mid-term elections.

"In order to make America great and glorious again, I am announcing my candidacy for the President of the United States," said Trump.

"Together we will be taking on the most corrupt forces and entrenched interests imaginable. Our country is in a horrible state and we’re in grave trouble."

“The Washington establishment wants to silence us, but we will not them do that,” said the former U.S. leader.

Slams Biden: He attacked his predecessor President Joe Biden on multiple fronts in the speech, castigating him on trade and foreign policy.

"Now we have a president who falls asleep in global conferences," said Trump. "He's leading us to the brink of nuclear war," said the former president.

“I am running because the world has not yet seen the true glory of what this nation can be. We’ve not reached that pinnacle.”

Trump promised to “fight like no one has ever fought before.”

Why It Matters: Trump made the "special announcement" live on video streaming platform Rumble, alongside former first lady Melania Trump at his Mar-A-Lago estate.

Trump began his speech to chants of USA! USA! by his supporters. "America's comeback starts right now," he said.

