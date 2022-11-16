Chipmaker Rohm Plans Joining JIP For Toshiba Takeover: Report

- Japanese chipmaker Rohm Co Ltd is planning to join Toshiba Corp TOSYY buyout proposal.
- Rohm will join a consortium led by private equity fund Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), which is currently chalking out a proposal.
- The chipmaker is planning to contribute about ¥300 billion out of the proposed ¥2.2 trillion acquisition, Reuters reported.
- The JIP, is reportedly seeking about ¥1.4 trillion from banks and is also urging companies, including Chubu Electric Power Co Inc and Orix Corp, to join the bid.
- JIP’s rival group Japan Investment Corp (JIC), meanwhile has received approval to increase the fund side to ¥900 billion from ¥200 billion.
- Rohm and Toshiba manufacture power management chips for electric cars, electronic devices, and industrial equipment.
- Price Action: TOSYY shares closed higher by 0.38% at $17.31 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.