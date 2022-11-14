Dolly Parton Is 'A Unifier': Jeff Bezos Awards '9 to 5' Singer A Chunk Of His $124B Fortune

Billionaire Jeff Bezos plans to donate most of his $124 billion fortune within his lifetime.

The Amazon AMZN co-founder, and fourth richest person in the world, recently told CNN that he wants to give away his money for positive causes.

On Saturday, the world learned that country singer and philanthropist Dolly Parton was awarded the Bezos Courage and Civility Award amounting to $100 million.

“She’s a unifier,” Bezos said, citing Parton's lack of social media disputes.

Bezos' partner Lauren Sánchez agreed.

“We couldn’t have thought of someone better than to give this award to Dolly, and we know she’s going to do amazing things with it,” she added.

Parton, who wrote and sang such hits as "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You," has been known for her constant non-profit work via the Dollywood Foundation.

Bezos, meanwhile, aims to support people and charities that can unify social and political divisions, as well as fight climate change. Bezos has previously committed $10 billion over 10 years to the Bezos Earth Fund, which among other projects, is looking to reduce the world’s carbon footprint by making climate-friendly construction materials, improving data gathering on carbon emissions and developing large-scale carbon sink technologies.

