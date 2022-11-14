Jabil Inaugurates New Design Center In Poland Catering To Automotive And Healthcare Sectors

- Jabil Inc JBL opened a new design center in Wroclaw, Poland, that will develop leading-edge technologies for multiple industries, including the automotive and healthcare sectors.
- The opening of the 10,000-square-foot center will provide several highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil's design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology, and advanced manufacturing technology.
- Jabil's design center in Wroclaw has a range of capacities, including electronic power design, industrialization support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management, and value add/value engineering.
- Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield said, "This design center will give Jabil the next-generation capabilities and talent necessary to help our customers to continue to stay ahead of trends."
- Wroclaw is a research and development location with over 100,000 students and 26,000 graduates.
- The center is located less than 5 hours by car to Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Bratislava, and Vienna, with air connections to over 57 European destinations, making it easy to serve Jabil's customers in Europe and beyond.
- Along with the center, Jabil will also co-locate its European Human Resources Employee Services (HRES) team in Wroclaw.
- The HRES team will support 21 Jabil sites across Europe with HR tasks, working across 10 European countries and eight languages.
- Currently, Jabil employs over 17,500 people in Europe, including nearly eighty employees at its European Corporate Hub in Livingston, Scotland.
- Price Action: JBL shares closed higher by 2.69% at $66.12 on Friday.
