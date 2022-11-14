ñol

Jabil Inaugurates New Design Center In Poland Catering To Automotive And Healthcare Sectors

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
November 14, 2022 7:27 AM | 1 min read
  • Jabil Inc JBL opened a new design center in Wroclaw, Poland, that will develop leading-edge technologies for multiple industries, including the automotive and healthcare sectors
  • The opening of the 10,000-square-foot center will provide several highly skilled engineering jobs and extends Jabil's design capabilities in concept feasibility, development engineering, industrialization, material technology, and advanced manufacturing technology. 
  • Jabil's design center in Wroclaw has a range of capacities, including electronic power design, industrialization support, mechanical design, printed circuit board design, project management, and value add/value engineering. 
  • Also Read: Jabil Photonics Announces Availability of Next-Gen Coherent Optical Products Featuring Nokia's Silicon Photonics Optical Engine for Best-in-Class Performance
  • Jabil Vice President for Technology April Butterfield said, "This design center will give Jabil the next-generation capabilities and talent necessary to help our customers to continue to stay ahead of trends." 
  • Wroclaw is a research and development location with over 100,000 students and 26,000 graduates. 
  • The center is located less than 5 hours by car to Warsaw, Berlin, Prague, Bratislava, and Vienna, with air connections to over 57 European destinations, making it easy to serve Jabil's customers in Europe and beyond. 
  • Along with the center, Jabil will also co-locate its European Human Resources Employee Services (HRES) team in Wroclaw. 
  • The HRES team will support 21 Jabil sites across Europe with HR tasks, working across 10 European countries and eight languages. 
  • Currently, Jabil employs over 17,500 people in Europe, including nearly eighty employees at its European Corporate Hub in Livingston, Scotland.
  • Price Action: JBL shares closed higher by 2.69% at $66.12 on Friday.

