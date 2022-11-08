ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Lordstown Stock Is Hitting Top Gear Today

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
November 8, 2022 6:26 AM | 1 min read
Why Lordstown Stock Is Hitting Top Gear Today

Lordstown Motor Corp. RIDE shares are advancing strongly in premarket trading on Tuesday.

What Happened: The maker of electric vehicles, primarily for fleets, said Apple Inc.'s AAPL iPhone supplier Hon Hai Precision Manufacturing Company Limited HNHPF has agreed to invest up to $170 million in the company.

The investment will be in the form of a subscription to $70 million worth of Class A stock of Lordstown and up to $100 million of newly-created Series A convertible preferred stock.

See Also: Best Electric Vehicle Stocks 

Following the completion of the transaction, Hon Hai, commonly called Foxconn, will hold all of Lordstown’s preferred stock and 18.3% of its common stock on a pro forma basis.

The Taiwanese company also gets the right to designate two members to Lordstown’s board.

The proceeds will be used for a new EV program in collaboration with Foxconn. The closing of the transaction is expected on or about Nov. 22.

Price Action: In premarket trading on Tuesday, Lordstown shares were rallying 10.81% to $2.05, according to Benzinga Pro data.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesEurasiaEVswhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksSmall CapTechTrading Ideas