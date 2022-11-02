Micron Ships Latest DRAM Chip To Smartphone Partners; Hiroshima Plant To Mass Produce Chips

by

Micron Technology, Inc MU shipped qualification samples of its 1β (1-beta) DRAM technology to select smartphone manufacturers and chipset partners.

shipped qualification samples of its 1β (1-beta) DRAM technology to select smartphone manufacturers and chipset partners. Micron accomplished commercialization readiness with the most advanced DRAM technology node.

Micron debuted its next generation of process technology on its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) mobile memory, delivering top speed grades of 8.5 gigabits (Gb) per second.

Also Read: Micron Will Get Pricier With Improving DRAM Fundamentals, Analyst Anticipates

Micron Will Get Pricier With Improving DRAM Fundamentals, Analyst Anticipates Beyond mobile, 1β delivers the low-latency, low-power, high-performance DRAM essential to support highly responsive applications, real-time services, and personalization and contextualization of experiences, from intelligent vehicles to data centers.

The node delivers around a 15% power efficiency improvement and more than a 35% bit density improvement1 with a 16Gb per die capacity.

Micron's plant in Hiroshima, Japan, will mass produce DRAM on 1β.

While the industry has begun to shift to a new tool that uses extreme ultraviolet light to overcome these technical challenges, Micron has tapped into its proven leading-edge nanomanufacturing and lithography prowess to bypass this still-emergent technology.

Price Action: MU shares traded higher by 0.29% at $55.02 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTech