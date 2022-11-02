Micron Ships Latest DRAM Chip To Smartphone Partners; Hiroshima Plant To Mass Produce Chips

- Micron Technology, Inc MU shipped qualification samples of its 1β (1-beta) DRAM technology to select smartphone manufacturers and chipset partners.
- Micron accomplished commercialization readiness with the most advanced DRAM technology node.
- Micron debuted its next generation of process technology on its low-power double data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) mobile memory, delivering top speed grades of 8.5 gigabits (Gb) per second.
- Beyond mobile, 1β delivers the low-latency, low-power, high-performance DRAM essential to support highly responsive applications, real-time services, and personalization and contextualization of experiences, from intelligent vehicles to data centers.
- The node delivers around a 15% power efficiency improvement and more than a 35% bit density improvement1 with a 16Gb per die capacity.
- Micron's plant in Hiroshima, Japan, will mass produce DRAM on 1β.
- While the industry has begun to shift to a new tool that uses extreme ultraviolet light to overcome these technical challenges, Micron has tapped into its proven leading-edge nanomanufacturing and lithography prowess to bypass this still-emergent technology.
- Price Action: MU shares traded higher by 0.29% at $55.02 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
