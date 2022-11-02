Google Lens Image Recognition Is Now Available On Its Homepage Search Bar

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has integrated Lens image search on the Google.com homepage.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Rajan Patel, Google's vice president of engineering, who is leading Search and Lens, announced the integration of Google Lens on the homepage search bar.

His tweet read, "The google homepage doesn't change often, but today it did. We're always working to expand the kinds of questions you can ask and improving how we answer them. Now you can ask visual questions easily from your desktop."

The google homepage doesn't change often, but today it did. We're always working to expand the kinds of questions you can ask and improving how we answer them. Now you can ask visual questions easily from your desktop. pic.twitter.com/p9ldYvXnTK — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) November 1, 2022

The Lens image icon is a little camera in Google's iconic colors that allow users to upload an image or paste a URL to one. Once this step is done, users will be directed to relevant pages. A similar approach is used by the Lens app or its other integration, according to The Verge.

Why It's Important: Google has been working on integrating Lens image recognition tech into several of its products, including Google Photos and Chrome, and now it's putting it front and center, the report noted.

Through Lens image, users can find quick shopping results once the product picture is scanned. Similarly, if users upload a photo of a plant or animal, Google will help identify it by leveraging its massive database to cross-refer. One can also translate a foreign text by simply scanning the image through Google Lens.

